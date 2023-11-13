Ex-RNC Spokesperson Has The Perfect Response For Kari Lake's Election Fraud Obsession

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller shut down Arizona senatorial candidate Kari Lake for obsessing over Trump’s “big lie.” (You can check out a clip of Miller’s interview with Lake below)

Miller – guest host of Showtime’s “The Circus” – dropped by Steve Bannon’s “War Room” last week and spoke with Lake, who questioned the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

The former RNC spokesperson later brought up the fentanyl crisis among American children, a topic Lake said she cares “deeply” about, before questioning her fixation on election fraud.

“So if you care so deeply about this, couldn’t you actually do something about it if you stopped the bullshit about the last election?” Miller said.

“If you had just acknowledged that Trump had lost and acknowledged that you had lost, you’d probably be in good shape to do something. You probably would have won your governor’s race had you just talked about things people cared about instead of this election fraud.”

She later told Miller she’s sorry she isn’t making him happy before grabbing his hands, an act that the former RNC spokesperson pulled away from.

“Sorry, I’m a mom, I’m sorry, I’m a mom,” Lake said.

“I like to touch, too, but you know – in an interview setting, it’s a little uncomfortable,” he replied.

The viral clip – shared by Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Network – stems from a video shared by Lake on Sunday.

Miller, who has previously pushed back at Lake over her election lies, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Well, in addition to the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis, another thing we agree on is that this exchange is worth watching!”

Apparently Kari Lake released a fishbowl camera video of our interview.



