What's Hot

Zach Braff Finally Addresses ‘Garden State’ Manic Pixie Dream Girl Controversy

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By ‘Famous TV Judge’

Pat Sajak Gets Physical With Contestant In Wild ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Moment

'Don't Say Gay' Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To COVID Relief Fraud

Rare Tornado Near Los Angeles Rips Building Roofs; 1 Injured

James Marsden Would Change 1 Big Thing About His Looks If He Quit Acting

K-Pop Star Chaeyoung Apologizes For Wearing A T-Shirt With Swastika Symbol

Kelly Ripa Airs Her 'Biggest Complaint' About Husband Mark Consuelos

Michigan GOP Refuses To Back Down After Comparing Gun Reform To The Holocaust

HBCU Grad Makes History As First Black Female Neurosurgeon Resident At Vanderbilt

Florence Pugh Puts Sexy Twist On Classic Suit And Tie At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

Video Shows 'Heroic' Security Guard Wrestle Gun From Masked Man Entering Strip Club

PoliticsDonald TrumpKari Laketom petty

Kari Lake Accused Of Disgracing Tom Petty Song

The failed Republican candidate's campaign drew stinging criticism for its reference of the late rocker's anthem "I Won't Back Down."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Wednesday risked the wrath of the estate of late rocker Tom Petty. Again.

A tweet from the former TV news anchor’s campaign account quoted four lines from Petty’s 1989 anthem “I Won’t Back Down.”

It came as the Arizona Supreme Court declined to hear most of Lake’s challenge of her 2022 defeat — by some 17,000 votes — to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake has still refused to concede the race.

The campaign account’s post drew stinging criticism from commenters, who accused the Trump-endorsed Lake of disgracing the song.

Petty’s estate slammed Lake in November and said it was “exploring all of our legal options” after she used the same song in a video.

“The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign,” tweeted the estate of Petty, who died in 2017 aged 66 from an accidental drug overdose.

“This is illegal,” it added. “We are exploring all of our legal options to stop this unauthorized use and to prohibit future misappropriations of Tom’s beloved anthem. Thank you to all of the fans who brought this to our attention and who help us protect his legacy every day.”

The estate has not commented on the latest post.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community