Kari Lake Accused Of Disgracing Tom Petty Song

Failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Wednesday risked the wrath of the estate of late rocker Tom Petty. Again.

A tweet from the former TV news anchor’s campaign account quoted four lines from Petty’s 1989 anthem “I Won’t Back Down.”

It came as the Arizona Supreme Court declined to hear most of Lake’s challenge of her 2022 defeat — by some 17,000 votes — to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake has still refused to concede the race.

"Well, I won't back down

No I won't back down

You could stand me up at the gates of Hell

But I won't back down."



- Tom Petty pic.twitter.com/Y7ZmNPHzh4 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 23, 2023

The campaign account’s post drew stinging criticism from commenters, who accused the Trump-endorsed Lake of disgracing the song.

Petty’s estate slammed Lake in November and said it was “exploring all of our legal options” after she used the same song in a video.

“The Tom Petty estate and our partners were shocked to find out that Tom’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign,” tweeted the estate of Petty, who died in 2017 aged 66 from an accidental drug overdose.

“This is illegal,” it added. “We are exploring all of our legal options to stop this unauthorized use and to prohibit future misappropriations of Tom’s beloved anthem. Thank you to all of the fans who brought this to our attention and who help us protect his legacy every day.”