PoliticsDonald TrumpRepublican PartyCPAC

Kari Lake Campaign Says She Wouldn't Be Trump's VP For The Most Absurd Reason

The unsuccessful Arizona gubernatorial candidate won a straw poll at CPAC for the GOP vice presidential pick.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Kari Lake, who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Arizona last year, said she wouldn’t be the Republican nominee for vice president in 2024 for the most absurd reason.

“We’re flattered, but unfortunately our legal team says the Constitution won’t allow for her to serve as Governor and VP at the same time,” the election-denying Republican’s campaign tweeted over the weekend.

Lake won a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, earning 20% of the vote in a field of 28 candidates. Her hypothetical competitors included former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former President Donald Trump won the straw poll of the GOP’s declared and likely 2024 presidential candidates with 62% of the vote.

Lake has gone heavy on the Trump playbook in the wake of her election loss, baselessly insisting there was intentional misconduct at polling stations. She challenged her defeat in court and failed.

During her campaign, Lake heavily peddled Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was rigged. She lost to Katie Hobbs (D) by just over 17,000 votes.

