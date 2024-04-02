Politicskarine jean-pierreApril Fools Dayhatch act

Karine Jean-Pierre Tries To Pull April Fools' Prank, And, Well ...

"I thought that was pretty slick of me," the White House press secretary told reporters.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried an April Fools’ prank on reporters Monday, but they didn’t seem too impressed. (Watch the video below.)

“So, I have something at the top for all of you, and I think you’ll be really interested in this,” she said. “So, President Biden is scheduled to announce he is revoking the Hatch Act so as a gift to all of you — so, now I can actually take all your questions about 2024.”

According to the White House transcript, there was “laughter” from the journalists after Jean-Pierre’s joke about the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from campaign talk on the job.

But the clip shared by Forbes seemed to include more sarcastic “ha-ha’s” than actual laughter.

“No? I thought you would love that,” she said.

“No” was among the replies.

“All right. OK. April Fools,” she said.

When someone said “that’s a pretty good one,” Jean-Pierre replied. “Thank you, I thought it was pretty slick of me.”

The press liaison then moved on to the matters of he day.

The lighthearted moment got a cold reception from the The New York Post, which wrote she “made an April Fool of herself.

Tough room!

The tabloid noted that Jean-Pierre was found to have violated the Hatch Act for using the term “MAGA Republicans” before an election and was issued a warning by the federal agency that enforces the law.

She invoked the Hatch Act earlier this year to bat down a question about a speculated Biden appearance at a Taylor Swift concert. Some right-wingers had advanced rumors the singer was an operative to be deployed for Biden’s reelection campaign.

