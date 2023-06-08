Karine Jean-Pierre Will Not Discuss Golf With Fox News Reporter And That's That

Biden administration officials have repeatedly avoided addressing the matter. The president earlier this week replied to a query by taking a golf swing and joking: “I’m planning on playing in the PGA.”

But Heinrich took her shot.

She pressed Jean-Pierre on why the White House wouldn’t comment, and Pierre repeatedly pushed back.

“We’re not going to comment on it because it is a private entity. We’ve been consistent,” she said.

Heinrich noted that Jean-Pierre had confirmed Biden was briefed on the stunning golf deal, so why wouldn’t he have something to say?

“We’ve been consistent. He’s the president of the United States. He gets to know everything that’s going on in the — in the world and in the country — right? That is important for him to know. He is — he is one of the leaders of the free world,” Jean-Pierre said.

Heinrich pushed on, asking if it was typical to get briefed on private business, and got cut off one last time.

“I’ve answered your question,” Jean-Pierre said. “We’re moving on.”

Heinrich noted in her report that the administration has commented previously on private business moves, such as Twitter.

