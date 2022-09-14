WH Press Secretary Smacks Down Lindsey Graham's Abortion Ban With His Own Words

The bill, called the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” marks Republicans’ next play on the hot-button issue after the Supreme Court ended federal abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Currently, 12 states have banned or heavily restricted abortion, with more expected to follow suit.

Advertisement

When a reporter asked Jean-Pierre about the legislation Tuesday, she cited his own remarks from just over a month ago.

“I’m going to quote Senator Lindsey Graham from Aug. 7, 2022,” the press secretary said. “And he said: ‘I’ve been consistent. I think states should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion.’ That’s from his own mouth, and now he wants to do a national ban.”

WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre highlights Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) hypocrisy over 15-week abortion legislation:



"I'm gonna quote Lindsey Graham from August 7, 2022 and he said ... 'I think states should decide the issue of abortion.' That's from his own mouth." pic.twitter.com/1k5EvEz6rz — The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2022

Jean-Pierre also noted that Graham’s proposal would keep in place extreme state-level bans that ban all abortions with no exceptions for rape, incest or health of the mother.

Advertisement

Graham has introduced versions of the bill multiple times over the past decade, except with a longer 20-week limit. The legislation does contain exceptions for situations involving rape, incest and cases where the life of the mother is threatened.