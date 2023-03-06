White House Press Secretary Shades Marianne Williamson, And Reporters Crack Up

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre managed to throw a little shade while answering a question about Democrat Marianne Williamson’s recent decision to challenge Joe Biden in 2024.

It happened after a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if the president was “frustrated” that the self-help author was running against him rather than giving him a clear field for his reelection bid.

Jean-Pierre said that the White House is “just not tracking that,” before making a joke that tweaked Williamson’s New Age sentiments.

“We’re just not tracking that,” she said, before cracking up reporters by saying, “If I had a, what’s it called? A little globe here, a crystal ball, then I can tell you, a Magic 8 Ball, whatever. If I could feel her aura. I just don’t have anything to share on that.”

White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked if President Biden is annoyed by Marianne Williamson (D) announcing her 2024 presidential bid:



“Just not tracking that. I mean, if I had a ... crystal ball, then I can tell you ... If I can feel her aura …” pic.twitter.com/zy5NU67UAN — The Recount (@therecount) March 6, 2023

Williamson famously suggested creating a Department of Peace when she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 and argued against focusing on the “wonkiness” of policy details rather than trying to stop what she called then-President Donald Trump’s “dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred.”

However, she told Yahoo! News in 2019 that her image as a “crystal woo woo lady ... has no relation to reality.

She added: “I’ve never had a crystal, I’ve never written about crystals. I’ve never talked about crystals. I’ve never had a crystal onstage with me.”

Some Twitter users found Jean-Pierre’s comment as funny as the reporters did.

Karine Jean Pierre just finished Marianne Williamson! 😆🤣



The media correspondents out loud laughter confirms Marianne got cooked! 🔥



pic.twitter.com/LkZrvYNMSn — Barbara Lee 4 Me! 🐳 (@JuneSummer1) March 6, 2023

Lmao we have the same energy 🤭pic.twitter.com/GURmmXa3NW https://t.co/W5E6pK93ka — Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) March 6, 2023

White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre had time 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/CwfNIxUidn — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) March 6, 2023

Others felt Jean-Pierre’s remarks verged on insulting Williamson’s spiritual beliefs.

I would submit that the attitude of smug condescension on display here is part of why the media and this white house have lost the trust of the American people. They are smearing a woman for her religion and cackling at everyone who would like an option other than Biden in 2024. https://t.co/kIvaFdga1t — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 6, 2023

A Democrat mocking new age stuff would be like Sarah Huckabee Sanders getting up there and dunking on NASCAR tailgating https://t.co/6UOvk7JIQ5 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 6, 2023

These people are so entitled to your votes they're wiling to openly condescend to everyone left of Biden. And the tragic part is that half of the left sounds exacatly like Biden mouthpiece Karine Jean-Peirre. https://t.co/aBjarkGOri — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 6, 2023

Marianne’s positions on universal healthcare, a living wage, student debt forgiveness etc are very practical which is why they need to try and paint her as crazy orb lady https://t.co/sGLycaW7Lo — eve6 (@Eve6) March 6, 2023

