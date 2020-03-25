NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns revealed Tuesday that his mother is in a medically induced coma after showing severe coronavirus symptoms. (See the clip below.)

In a heart-wrenching video on Instagram, the Minnesota Timberwolves center said both of his parents had been ill but his mom, Jacqueline Cruz, kept “getting worse” while battling a high fever and difficulty breathing. Towns said his family kept hoping the next treatment would work. But nothing.

She briefly improved, then her lung capacity plummeted to the point she had to be put on a ventilator, he said. She’s now in a medically induced coma while his father, Karl Sr., is at home under quarantine orders.

Towns pleaded with viewers to respect the precautions advised by health experts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The severity of this disease is real,” he said. “Protect your families, your loved ones. ... Practice social distancing.”

“I hope my story helps.”