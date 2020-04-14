NBA Community Mourns Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother, Who Died Of COVID-19 Complications

The NBA community sent its love and support to Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns after his mother, Jacqueline Towns, died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19, according to a family statement released by the Timberwolves.

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th,” the statement read. “Jackie was many things to many people ― a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.”

“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met,” the statement said. “Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

She was 58, according to The Associated Press.

Last month, Towns, 24, revealed in an emotional video on Instagram that his mother was in a medically induced coma after showing severe symptoms of a coronavirus infection, including a high fever and difficulty breathing. He encouraged viewers to take the virus seriously and to practice social distancing.

“This disease is deadly,” he said in the video.

Prior to sharing his mother’s condition on Instagram last month, the NBA star announced that he would be donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“Thank you to the Mayo Clinic workers and all healthcare workers who are working around the clock to treat us,” he said in a statement. “You are our heroes.”

Towns’ father, Karl Towns Sr., had also contracted the coronavirus and has since recovered, according to the family statement Monday.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shared his condolences on Twitter Monday.

“Praying for you and your entire family @KarlTowns,” he tweeted. “Aint no other words man I’m so sorry.”

Praying for you and your entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏽 aint no other words man I’m so sorry — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul sent his thoughts and prayers on Twitter, too, on Monday.

Man... thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Other members of the basketball community publicly shared their support for the Towns family:

Cookie and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Karl Anthony-Towns, sister Lachelle, and his father Karl Sr. for the passing of their beloved mother and wife Jacqueline Cruz. 🙏🏾💙 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2020

😢😢 damn man this hurts!! Sending love and prayers your way @KarlTowns ❤️ https://t.co/UyAz9UJdiL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 13, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family❤️ 🙏🏾 — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 13, 2020

Many prayers go up for you & your family @KarlTowns 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9BAQDzXp2l — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 13, 2020