The fashion world suffered a huge loss on Tuesday when it was announced that Karl Lagerfeld died at the age of 85. The house of Chanel, of which Lagerfeld was creative director, confirmed the news.

Upon hearing of the designer’s death, members of the fashion industry reacted on social media, mourning his loss and sharing fond memories.

Lagerfeld, with his signature white ponytail and dark sunglasses, was considered one of the hardest-working people in fashion. While the designer was most widely known for his work at Chanel, he was also the creative director at Fendi and his eponymous Karl Lagerfeld label; he held all three jobs simultaneously. Lagerfeld was an accomplished fashion photographer as well and even shot a number of the campaigns for the labels he led.

Pierre VAUTHEY via Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld fits one of his designs on top model Ines de la Fressange at Chloe's Paris studio in 1983.

The designer was born in Hamburg, Germany. He got his first taste of fashion praise in 1954 when he won a contest organized by the International Wool Association, as noted on the Karl Lagerfeld website. The designer submitted a sketch of a coat, which ultimately caught the eye of fashion great Pierre Balmain, who offered the then-17-year-old Lagerfeld a job as his assistant.

By the 1960s, Lagerfeld was freelancing within the fashion industry, working between France, Italy, England and Germany. In 1964, he started working for Chloé, becoming the brand’s creative lead in 1974 and again in 1992. While working at Chloé, Lagerfeld also began working with Fendi, and held the position of creative director there until his death. In 1983 he was named art director at Chanel, where he stayed for 36 years until he died, and in 1984 he launched his own eponymous fashion house.

John van Hasselt - Corbis via Getty Images Lagerfeld photographed in front of his sketches at Chanel in 1984, the year after he was appointed as the brand's creative director.

Throughout his career, he designed countless garments ― and epic fashion show sets ― that will go down as some of the most memorable in fashion history. From the beaded guitar dress at Chloé to the furry Karlito keychains at Fendi, and the many tweed suits and couture bridal gowns at Chanel, take a look back at the designer’s fashion legacy in photos: