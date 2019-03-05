Karl Lagerfeld’s final Chanel show was an emotional affair.

The designer’s last collection for the French fashion house was presented in Paris on Tuesday, less than a month after his death.

Some of Lagerfeld’s most famous muses, including Cara Delevingne and Penelope Cruz, walked down the runway at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a wintery ski village. The show notes for the collection featured a touching illustration of Lagerfeld walking with Chanel founder Coco Chanel with the words “The beat goes on” written above them.

Yanshan Zhang via Getty Images Models walk the runway during the Chanel show featuring Karl Lagerfeld's final collection.

The clothes in the fall 2019 collection felt at once both quintessentially Chanel and Lagerfeld. There were oversized coats in classic check and houndstooth fabrics, plenty of classic-yet-modern suits, and a number of signature double-C accessories. The palette was largely black and white ― a Lagerfeld go-to ― but featured darker neutrals like browns and navy blues.

In the front row, models such as Karen Elson and Naomi Campbell and actress Kristen Stewart (another Lagerfeld muse) took it all in. As models came down the runway for the finale walk, their eyes welled with tears. As Vogue described it, the show was “a stunning send-off for one of fashion’s icons.”

You can see photos from the memorable show below: