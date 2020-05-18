Karl Rove Slams Obama's Commencement Speeches: 'A Political Drive-By Shooting'

Obama’s remarks, which did not reference the Trump administration by name, went viral over the weekend.

“This pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” the former president said during his first of his two commencement speeches. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Obama denounced the “so-called grown-ups” with “fancy titles” who have “screwed up” the country with their actions in his second address.