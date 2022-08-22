Karl Rove: Trump Legal Woes Are 'Dampening Republican Enthusiasm'

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell told reporters. “Senate races are just different — they’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

Trump bashed McConnell as a “broken down hack” on Saturday for not fighting for the former president’s flailing Senate candidates.

Rove said the clash between the men was “not particularly helpful” for the GOP. But he added: “I understand where the minority leader’s coming from, which is to say: We’ve got to pay attention to these races. I took this in part as a call to action.”

Trump is “sitting on a war chest of $120 million,” Rove added, “and the question is, is he going to deploy that on behalf of the candidates that he felt strong enough about to endorse?”