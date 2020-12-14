Karl Rove On Trump: America Likes Comebacks, Not Sore Losers

Veteran GOP political strategist Karl Rove said Sunday that Donald Trump’s relentless fight against the presidential election results could end up seriously hurting him — and the nation.

“America likes comebacks, but they don’t like sore losers,” Rove, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, said on Fox News Sunday.

Trump has refused to concede the election despite multiple failures in court challenging the results and his inability to come up with any evidence of fraud.

Now, time’s running out.

The Electoral College casts ballots on Monday reflecting the will of voters. Congress tallies the votes and declares a winner on Jan. 6.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see tomorrow that there are maybe attempts to disrupt the voting in the six contested states,” Rove said.

But, he added: “I don’t see that it’s going to be overturned tomorrow and I don’t see that it’s going to be overturned on January 6th.”

Check out Rove’s comment in the clip above.