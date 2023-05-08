Twitter Users Argue Karl Urban Should Play This Fan-Favorite Instead Of Johnny Cage

Karl Urban is expected to join the “Mortal Kombat” sequel as the wise-cracking, nut-punching Johnny Cage, according to multiple reports.

The popular character from the adaptation based on the beloved video game franchise didn’t appear in the 2021 movie, but he was cleverly teased at the end of the film.

Though Cage’s role in the sequel’s plot is under wraps, Twitter users couldn’t help but point out that he would be better suited playing the crude cybernetic eye-wearing villain, Kano, instead.

It makes sense to have Karl Urban play Kano instead of Johnny Cage pic.twitter.com/7t6PHpf3G6 — Mari 💖 (@ComicLoverMari) May 5, 2023

If they really wanted Karl Urban they should’ve had him play Kano in the first movie 🤷🏻 https://t.co/hdvakgB3Yq pic.twitter.com/GBhz1SbhXl — Nicholas (@NicholasPas5) May 4, 2023

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage when he SHOULD have been Kano is such a wasted casting 😒



Movie not even in production yet and it’s already making me mad — The Sexy Hagrid 🐺🐺 (@TheSexyHagrid) May 6, 2023

Look I never comment on castings but if you're making a Mortal Kombat movie with Karl Urban and he's not playing Kano what the fuck are you even doing? https://t.co/A4fzruALaB — Brendan Albetski, Comic Artist (he/him) (@helltobreakfast) May 4, 2023

I’d cast Karl Urban as Kano tbh, he’s closer to him in both personality, voice and looks pic.twitter.com/XdVK0bw6ml — ItzMeJari (@ItzMeJari) May 5, 2023

Other Twitter users ruminated about how the 50-year-old actor will never be able to play Kano, as he was killed off in the first film.

honestly see Karl Urban more as Kano since he's an Aussie, but they already had a Kano. — 🤬 (@xSHOGUNDo) May 4, 2023

Karl Urban is awesome, but he doesn't fit this casting. He fits Kano more than Johnny Cage (I know he died in the first one). https://t.co/g3PAa7Lyee — Sebastian Cardone (@Lilseb93) May 6, 2023

In April 2021, the reboot’s director Simon McQuoid explained that Cage wasn’t featured in “Mortal Kombat” because he was considered too much for the film.

“The reason [Johnny Cage] is not in this original film is he’s such a giant personality that he almost has his own gravitational field,” McQuoid told Variety at the time.

In recent years, Urban has appeared in quite a handful of popular films, including “Thor: Ragnarok” and “The Lord of the Rings.” In 2005, he also starred in the video game adaptation for the sci-fi fantasy game “Doom.”