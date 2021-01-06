Karlie Kloss Shades In-Laws Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump After Capitol Riot

Supermodel Karlie Kloss gave a little insight into her relationship with her in-laws in the Trump family on Wednesday after she condemned violent pro-Trump extremists who broke into the U.S. Capitol.

“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” tweeted Kloss.

She has been married for two years to investment firm founder Joshua Kushner. His brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, and serves as his senior adviser.

“Tell your sister in law and brother law,” a Twitter user replied to Kloss’ tweet.

“I’ve tried,” she replied.

Twitter

Kloss, the host of “Project Runway,” has previously mentioned that she disagrees with her in-laws after a contestant on the show dragged her over her relationship to the family.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020,” she said earlier this year when addressing the controversy.

She campaigned in 2020 for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

