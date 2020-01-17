Karlie Kloss Addresses That Kushner Comment, Says She's Voting Democrat In 2020

Model Karlie Kloss has officially addressed the drama from earlier this month on her show “Project Runway,” when a contestant made a reference to her husband Joshua Kushner, brother of presidential aide Jared Kushner.

On Thursday, Kloss, 27, appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and talked about what went down.

To backtrack: At the beginning of the year, an episode of “Project Runway” had contestants compete to make a garment for Kloss to wear to a fashion show in Paris. Contestant Tyler Neasloney made a look that he claimed was inspired by former U.S. first ladies. The judges were not into it.

When one judge said he couldn’t imagine Kloss wearing the garment anywhere, Neasloney, in a misguided effort to fight for his life on the show, quipped: “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

The sass sent shock waves through Twitter. Neasloney was later sent home.

Speaking to Cohen on Thursday, Kloss began by saying that “honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was. That’s why he went home. And no, I would not wear that dress to any dinner.”