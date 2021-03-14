Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Welcome First Child

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are parents.

Kushner announced the arrival of their first child on Instagram Sunday.

“Welcome to the world,” he wrote alongside a picture of the newborn. His wife Kloss, a supermodel and host of “Project Runway,” first revealed her pregnancy in a November Instagram video.

Kushner, the founder of an investment firm, is the brother of Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser.

He and Kloss have been together since 2012. They got engaged in 2018 and married later that year.

Fans have been notoriously curious about the couple, raising questions in particular about the relationship between Kloss and her in-laws, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Kloss has been outspoken about her support for the Democratic party and posted about her support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

A representative of Kloss did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.