Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Share First Photo Of Newborn Baby

Karlie Kloss, pictured with husband Joshua Kushner, announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year. via Associated Press

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, have welcomed their second child.

Kushner shared a photo of the baby on Thursday, revealing the new addition to their family had arrived on Tuesday.

“Welcome to the [world],” he wrote, using an earth and heart emoji.

Kloss announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year in a form-hugging gown. “This is the first time I’m sharing my news,” she told Vogue on the red carpet.

“I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” she told ET in another interview, adding that her secret was “big winter coats.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for about six years and welcomed their first child, Levi, in March 2021. Kushner is a businessman and the brother of Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

The comments section of Thursday’s post was flooded with love and well wishes from the couple’s famous friends, including Hollywood stars Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.