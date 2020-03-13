Jared Kushner Collected Crowdsourced COVID-19 Advice Via Facebook For White House

Drew Angerer via Getty Images One more job for political neophyte Jared Kushner: battling coronavirus with crowdsourced advice.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss’s physician father sought crowdsourced medical advice on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic at the request of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Politico and The Spectator reported.

Karlie Kloss is married to Kushner’s brother, Joshua Kushner.

Dr. Kurt Kloss asked for coronavirus advice at the request of Jared Kushner just hours after President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night about the U.S. battle against the spread of the new coronavirus, according to his posts to the 20,000-member Facebook group EM Docs.

“I was asked by Jared through my son-in-law for my recommendations, that’s when I turned to you guys my fellow BAFERDs for help,” Kloss wrote. The acronym Kloss used stands for “Bad Ass Fucking Emergency Room Doctors.”

He asked: “If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be? Please only serious responses,” according to The Spectator, which was the first to report the posts late Wednesday. “I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations,” Kloss added.

Screen Shot/Facebook EM Docs Screenshot of one of Dr. Kurt Kloss's Facebook posts.

Kloss reportedly sent Kushner a dozen recommendations from doctors, including “aggressive ramping up of tests,” nationalizing the production of testing kits, free tests, national teleconference for screening (Trump referred to “telehealth” Friday), pop-up field hospitals and “return funding” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kloss noted in his post that he had suggested more ventilators at hospitals and more personal protective equipment (PPE) for testing and frontline health care workers. Hundreds of doctors responded to his request.

Kloss posted that Kushner is “now directly involved in the response” to coronavirus.

The posts about the request have been removed, but members shared screenshots with Politico and The Spectator.

Karlie Kloss and her husband are Democrats. In an interview with Vogue, Karlie described being related to Jared and wife Ivanka Trump as “hard.”

Jared Kushner couldn’t immediately be reached by HuffPost for comment.