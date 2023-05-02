What's Hot

Karlie Kloss' Pregnancy Reveal Was One Of The Met's Chicest Moments

The model and her husband, Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first child in March 2021.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy in fine style during the 2023 Met Gala.

The model was glowing as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a long Loewe gown that elegantly draped over her midriff.

Kloss confirmed on the red carpet that she and husband Joshua Kushner were expecting their second child, telling Vogue, “This is the first time I’m sharing my news.”

Asked why she chose the first Monday in May to make the big reveal, the star told Entertainment Tonight, “This is the most important night in fashion, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long!”

Kloss and Kushner welcomed their first child, Levi, in March 2021. The model and the businessman brother of Trump-in-law Jared Kushner, wed in New York in October 2018.

The cover girl’s dress was a fine tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was the focus of the evening.

Karlie Kloss wears a form-fitting gown with pearls at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kloss’ form-fitting long-sleeved maxi dress was printed with strands of pearls, evoking one of Lagerfeld’s signature trompe l’oeil looks.

Keeping things polished, she swept her hair into a low ponytail and slung a pearl belt across her hips. Jimmy Choo heels completed the outfit.

Kloss had a close relationship with Lagerfeld. She walked the runways of both Fendi and Chanel in the 2010s and was photographed by the designer several times.

The model shared her grief when Lagerfeld died in February 2019.

“The only thing more inspiring than #karllagerfeld’s prolific creative genius was his kind heart, generosity and irreverent spirit!” she wrote on Instagram. “His mark on the fashion industry will live on forever, his loss resonates deeply with all who had the privilege to work with him.”

