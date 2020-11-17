Karlie Kloss Reveals She And Husband Joshua Kushner Are Expecting

Karlie Kloss has confirmed she’s pregnant with a sweet video.
The 28-year-old model, “Kode with Klossy” founder and “Project Runway” host was rumored to be expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, 35, after People reported her pregnancy last month, citing a source close to the couple.
“Good morning, hello baby,” Kloss says in the clip she posted on Tuesday.
Kushner, a businessman and investment firm founder, is the brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law. Kloss and her husband, both Democrats, have spoken in the past about their complicated relationship with Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter.
She and Kushner have been together roughly eight years and celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October.
“I fall more in love with you every day,” Kloss wrote at the time.
In his own post, he said “I pinch myself every day.”
Her exciting news filled her comments section with congratulations from famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Lily Aldridge and Ashley Graham.