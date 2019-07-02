Karlie Kloss Explains Why She Quit Modeling For Victoria's Secret

In May 2018, Les Wexner, the CEO of L Brands ― the parent company of Victoria’s Secret ― announced that the fashion show may be leaving network television for good after its ratings plummeted to historic lows.

“Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow,” Wexner said in a memo obtained by CNBC. “With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit.”

Read more of Kloss’ interview at Vogue UK.