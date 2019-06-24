Karlie Kloss Goes Full Yeehaw For Second Wedding With Joshua Kushner

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ seemingly endless barrage of wedding receptions, it seems like having just one marriage ceremony for a celebrity couple simply won’t cut it anymore.

Take model and “Project Runway” judge Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, who gathered their famous friends this weekend to celebrate their nuptials for a second time ― eight months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in upstate New York.

It’s not clear why the duo felt compelled to say “I do” again, unless wearing cowboy hats is reason enough, as the theme for this event seemed to be “Wild West weekend” with an extra dose of yeehaw.

Kloss and Kushner, whose brother Jared is an adviser to President Donald Trump, took over the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming with attendees like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Garage magazine founder Dasha Zhukova. The festivities included horseback riding, dancing and tequila drinking.

“Best weekend ever,” Kloss, 26, wrote alongside a photo of fireworks. “More later, but for now 😴.”

There were plenty of videos and photos on social media this weekend of Perry and Bloom in full cowboy get-ups.

The newly engaged duo, who have decided not to rush down the aisle any time soon, were seen channeling their inner ranch hands in a series of Instagram Stories that featured Perry belting out “Home on the Range” and Bloom taking a pee break.

The group was just as committed to the turn up, as everyone came together for a party one night with the couple of the hour lifted on chairs during a traditional hora dance in a video captured by fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

Miniature tequila bottles with a photo of Kloss and Kushner on the front were apparently handed out as party favors.

“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Blasberg captioned a series of photos from the event. Perry added “ditto” in the comments.

It’s not clear whether Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, attended this weekend’s event, but the president’s elder daughter did send along her congratulations upon Kloss and Kushner’s engagement last year.

“So, so happy for you and Josh!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Kloss and Kushner confirmed their engagement in July 2018 after six years of dating. The model announced their betrothal with a romantic photo of the couple on a beach.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” she wrote in the caption. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”