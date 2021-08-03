Norway’s Karsten Warholm obliterated his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Warholm ran 45.94 to smash his previous standard of 46.70.

The 25-year-old celebrated by ripping his shirt open:

“It’s so crazy and by far the biggest moment of my life,” Warholm said following his stunning victory.

U.S. hurdler Rai Benjamin won silver in 46.17.

Watch the full race here: