Karsten Warholm Obliterates Own Hurdles World Record, Goes Full Hulk With Shirt

The newly crowned Olympic champion from Norway couldn't contain his delight.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm obliterated his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Warholm ran 45.94 to smash his previous standard of 46.70. 

The 25-year-old celebrated by ripping his shirt open:

“It’s so crazy and by far the biggest moment of my life,” Warholm said following his stunning victory.

U.S. hurdler Rai Benjamin won silver in 46.17.

Watch the full race here:

