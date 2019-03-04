ENTERTAINMENT

Katy Perry Reveals Juicy Way She Met Orlando Bloom On 'American Idol'

You'll flip over her In-N-Out burger encounter with her future fiance at the Golden Globes.

Newly engaged celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have had their ups and downs.

But first, they had an In-N-Out.

Perry told the juicy story of how they first met on Sunday’s season premiere of “American Idol.”

A contestant, Johanna Jones, noted that she worked at an In-N-Out as a burger cook. An enthusiastic Perry chimed in. 

“Can I tell you one thing that is kind of sweet?” Perry said. “I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out.  ... We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my (future) boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!’ ”

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day after several years of an on-and-off relationship. Bloom popped the question in a helicopter, but had trouble getting out the ring.

Sounds like the burger encounter, which Perry has mentioned before, wasn’t so well-done, either, but those two appear to have that rare bond.

“In-N-Out creates true love,” Jones declared.

Watch the rest of Perry’s meet-cute story above, along with a bit of potato chip madness. Jones’ audition is also worth sticking around for.

