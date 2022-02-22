Kat Dennings Says She And Fiancé Andrew W.K. 'Both Proposed At The Same Time'

If a photo of Kat Dennings and her fiancé, Andrew W.K., looks like it could grace the cover of a romance novel, it’s only suiting that their proposal story sounds like it was ripped from the pages of one.

The “Dollface” star shared her engagement story on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday, and let’s just say that the 35-year-old actor seems to be in perfect harmony with her musician beau.

“We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic,” she told Barrymore. “We were doing kissing, and we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense … thing that I was like, ‘This is my person. This is it. I can’t live without him. This is the man I’m supposed to be with.’ And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time.”

The “2 Broke Girls” star said she was overwhelmed with emotions after the spontaneous in-sync proposals.

“Not planned. No knee down — I don’t even remember what happened after that,” she said. “We just were like, ‘Should we get married?’ And ‘Yes.’ I just burst into tears.”

Dennings admitted that the story does sound pretty grandiose and that she surprised herself by how vulnerable she was in the moment.

“It was like I never thought I had it in me, you know, because I’m kind of a toughie. But I did. I wept happy tears,” she said. “I felt this sense of relief that I’ve done it. I made it through the wilderness and found this incredible person, and, yeah. No one believes me, but I assure you, that’s what happened.”

The “WandaVision” star and her party-loving rocker surprised many in May 2021 when they announced their engagement on Instagram, especially since they had just revealed they were dating a week earlier.

Ever since announcing their engagement on Instagram, the two have been delighting fans with delightfully silly videos of the two of them online, which includes one in which Dennings gives the “She Is Beautiful” singer a bridal makeover.

Although life for the couple currently seems like puppies and sunshine (or, in respect to W.K. and Dennings’ aesthetic, kittens and moonlight), here’s just hoping that one of them said “jinx” at some point during their proposal for good luck.