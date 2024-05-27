Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Body Shamer For Criticizing Her As ‘Thin’ After Health Scare

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate Beckinsale set a body shamer straight after she was criticized for her appearance following a recent health scare.

“Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin ... You always striked a great balance ... But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost,” an Instagram user commented on a post that Beckinsale published Saturday. The post, which has since been deleted, featured behind-the-scenes footage from Beckinsale’s upcoming movie “Stolen Girl,” BuzzFeed reports.

Advertisement

The “Underworld” star, 50, addressed the comment in an update about some challenges she’s faced recently.

“I nursed my stepdad dad to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on. I am adjusting to watching two fathers die, one when I was 5, one in January of this year,” she wrote.

Beckinsale’s stepfather, Roy Battersby, died in January after “a brief period of illness,” she announced in an Instagram Story at the time. Her father, Richard Beckinsale, died of a heart attack in 1979 at age 31.

“I lost my soulmate cat of almost 19 years, also last year,” the “Van Helsing” actor continued in her post this weekend. “I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a Mallory Weiss year caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my oesophagus and stomach.”

Advertisement

Kate also wrote that she “experienced a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease, also mitigated by stress, shock and grief.”

Kate Beckinsale suffered an unspecified health issue in March. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss,” she continued. “What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important.”

The English actor then said that her post-traumatic stress disorder surrounding the “unbearable losses” had been “reactivated.”

“I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Closing out her message, Beckinsale slammed the critic for having the audacity to “bully females about their appearance.”

“The fact you fancy girls who are heavier than I am does not feature in things that are important or relevant,” she wrote. “I don’t care what your taste in women is. I care that you think any of us need to be apprised of it ... Do better.”

Just weeks ago, Beckinsale called out internet trolls for “constantly” accusing her of going under the knife.