Kate Beckinsale Makes First Red-Carpet Appearance Since Health Scare

In March, the actor had shared a now-deleted picture of herself in a hospital bed.
Kimberley Richards
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Kate Beckinsale recently made her first red-carpet appearance since revealing an unspecified health issue earlier this year.

On Thursday, the actor arrived at a star-studded gala for King Charles III’s charity The King’s Trust in New York City.

She wore a one-shoulder, shimmering white organza gown, accessorized with peep toe platform heels and a sparkly green clutch bag.

Beckinsale told People that it had “been a rough year.”

“Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it’s been a bunch of things,” she said. “So that’s why it’s nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone’s had a bit of a rough year, I think.“

Kate Beckinsale is photographed at an event for The King's Trust on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

In March, Beckinsale shared a now-deleted Instagram photo that showed her in a hospital bed, without detailing the circumstances around it.

She dedicated the caption of that post to her mother in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s shit and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t,” she wrote. “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t , and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t . And turn up when we are sick and sit with us.”

She shared various other photos of herself in a hospital bed that month, including a picture of her wearing bunny socks on Easter.

Since then, the “Underworld” actor has apparently deleted all of the hospital posts from her Instagram account, including one from April 17 that showed her wearing a T-shirt with the words “Tummy Troubles Survivor.”

In January, Beckinsale had posted photos of herself by her stepfather’s side in the hospital shortly after she attended the Golden Globes.

The following week, she shared an Instagram story saying that her stepfather, Roy Battersby, had since died at age 87.

“It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness,” the post read.

