Kate Beckinsale Shows How Incredibly Flexible She Is On 'Tonight Show'

Kate Beckinsale wanted to clear something up on a post-“Sunday Night Football” episode of “The Tonight Show”: She doesn’t have a “rubber leg.”

A recent video of the “Farming” star doing wince-inducing stretches apparently prompted doubt whether her actual limbs were involved. (See the conversation and the clip above.)

“That’s like something you do to a Barbie doll,” host Jimmy Fallon observed after screening the clip.

But Beckinsale assured, “I’ve always been like that. I did ballet as a kid and now I can cause worry about a fake leg.”

Stick around to hear about the “Underworld” star’s claim that she looks “exactly like Ryan Reynolds ... like in a shocking way.”