Kate Beckinsale Caught In Love Triangle With Only Bruno Mars Dialogue

Kate Beckinsale took a break from the drama surrounding her torrid relationship with Pete Davidson on Thursday’s “The Late Late Show.”

The “Underworld” actress jumped into a soap opera parody as a woman torn between host James Corden and “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia ― and they all speak in Bruno Mars song lyrics. (Watch it below.)

When Ventimiglia opens the door to discover Cordon hiding on the couch with champagne on ice and Versace on the floor, something will have to give in this love triangle.

And it won’t be Cordon. “I’m too hot,” he said.

Let’s just hope the romantic rivals don’t funk each other up.