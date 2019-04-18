COMEDY

Kate Beckinsale And Jimmy Fallon Scare Themselves Silly With Mystery Box Game

"It’s sticky and wet. It’s a poo! It’s a huge poo!"

Would you shove your hands into a box without knowing what was inside?

British actress Kate Beckinsale did exactly that on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”  And, wow, did Jimmy Fallon’s latest victim participant in his recurring “Can You Feel It?” game get a surprise.

“It’s sticky and wet. It’s a poo! It’s a huge poo!” shouted Beckinsale. 

It wasn’t.

The piece de resistance came during the grand finale when both Fallon and Beckinsale struggled to identify the moving object inside the box.

Check out the clip above.

