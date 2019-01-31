“It appears our system pulled the first image in the photo gallery at the bottom of the story, instead of the image of you we put in the story,” the USA Today team added. “It just so happens the lead photo in the gallery is of Duchess Kate. We regret the error and are working to make sure this does not happen again.”

Hopefully, the actress is feeling better than she was a few days ago when she posted a teary photo of herself in the hospital on social media.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” she wrote.