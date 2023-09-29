Kate Beckinsale's Enormous Floor-Length Hat Is Her Most Dramatic Red-Carpet Look Yet

Kate Beckinsale attends an event on Feb. 6, 2020, in West Hollywood, California. Presley Ann via Getty Images

Hats off to Kate Beckinsale.

The “Pearl Harbor” actor wowed in one of her most eccentric outfits ever while attending the Zodiac Ball on Thursday.

The event, held at Los Angeles’ Houdini Estate, had an “avant-garde black tie” dress code that Beckinsale nailed.

At the outing, the entertainer donned the widest of wide-brimmed hats with an attached veil that appeared to be made of tulle, with tufts of gold string.

She paired the hat and veil combo with a sparkly gold bodysuit and sky-high heels. On Instagram, she attributed the look to Tony Ward Couture.

Beckinsale arrives for the Zodiac Ball at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Thursday. The annual event raises money for pediatric cancer programs. MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Beckinsale took Mad Hatter to the extreme. Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

The theme of the event — aimed at raising money for pediatric cancer programs — was “Celestial Surrealism,” which called for “mystical elements, experimental, progressively radical, & daring.” Prizes were awarded for best dressed in theme and best headpiece.

While it’s unclear if Beckinsale took home the top (hat) prize, she must’ve certainly been in the running.

A glimpse of Beckinsale's glam, which was obscured by her veil. Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

A behind-the-scenes look at how Beckinsale was able to walk in the wild fashion creation. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Beckinsale is no stranger to sheer outfits, as she’s stepped out with two similar red-carpet looks already this month.

She wore a see-through gown ― with a top and shorts underneath ― while attending Bach Mai’s spring 2024 show during New York Fashion Week.

Beckinsale at the Bach Mai spring 2024 show on Sep. 12 in New York. Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

She also donned sheer attire while attending the amfAR Gala Venezia in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3.

The black-and-gold ensemble (pictured below), by Georges Chakra, included a bodysuit and the exact same platforms she wore for Thursday’s Mad Hatter get-up.