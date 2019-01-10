Kate Beckinsale Checkmates Fan Shaming Her For Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

Sorry, Pete Davidson, but BDE or “big dick energy” has taken human form in Kate Beckinsale.

Anytime the British actress posts on Instagram, it’s essentially a social media master class ― seriously, follow her immediately. An unsuspecting fan found that out Wednesday with a much-needed lesson from Beckinsale amid reports that she’s cozying up to the comedian.

Beckinsale and Davidson reportedly hit it off at a Golden Globes after-party on Sunday in Los Angeles, where they were spotted talking for most of the night and even cuddling. While some reports claimed the two left the event in tandem, an unnamed source told People they exited separately.

Beckinsale is seemingly having fun with the attention, expertly dodging the rumors with a response so cheeky that fans are likely to forego the speculation altogether.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” the judgemental fan commented under an old photo of Beckinsale’s mother, actress Judy Loe.

“No that’s my mother. Easy mistake,” Beckinsale hit back without missing a beat.

Beckinsale and Davidson were at the after-party alongside pals Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who walked the red carpet with the comedian.

Reports of their possible hookup made the internet rounds, with various sources claiming they were inseparable for most of the night.

“They were flirting all night and sipping champagne,” someone told Page Six. “They were outside on the patio and left together.”

“She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on,” another source added to E! News.

Representatives for Beckinsale and Davidson did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Kate Beckinsale arrives at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is fresh off his breakup with pop star Ariana Grande after their whirlwind engagement ended in October. While Grande has maintained that she has no designs on dating in the new year, Davidson has been spotted on multiple dates since their split.

In December, Davidson was seen dining with an unidentified woman at a New York City restaurant, where waiters played Grande’s breakup anthem “thank u, next” during their meal.