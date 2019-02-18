Kate Beckinsale Roasts Fan 'Disappointed' Over Rumored Pete Davidson Fling

Comment on Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram account about her rumored romance with Pete Davidson at your own risk.

As the history books will show, no one who comes for the British actress on social media leaves unscathed.

Even as Beckinsale has been spotted out and about with the “Saturday Night Live” star in recent weeks, she’s hilariously shut down, clapped back at and poked fun at anybody who thinks they have a right to comment on these developments in her personal life.

Beckinsale told off another hater when the actress posted a selfie over the weekend with a joking caption about how little she’d learned from biology class. For some reason, that triggered a follower to comment, “Disappointed in your dating choices.”

The social media user likely didn’t expect Beckinsale to catch wind of the dig, but she actually investigated the account and then fired back with an impressively petty response: “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

The actress has yet to publicly confirm or deny her relationship with the comedian, preferring to let her jokes do the talking.

Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25, first sparked romance rumors when they cozied up to each other at a Golden Globes after-party, where they were reportedly inseparable the entire night. Earlier this month, the two were spotted holding hands after Davidson’s stand-up show in West Hollywood, California, with Beckinsale hiding her face from photographers.

The “Underworld” star, who was last linked to British actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, is apparently “not looking to get serious with someone,” according to an unnamed People source.

While the pairing might not be winning Beckinsale any fans on social media, she does have one person, however unexpectedly, in her corner.