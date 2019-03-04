Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale Kiss With Tongue, So It's Official

Pete Davidson is making out just fine after his breakup with Ariana Grande.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian and actress Kate Beckinsale were photographed French-kissing Sunday during a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden. The remarkable display of PDA, given their relative discretion before, would seem to confirm the romantic rumors buzzing around the pair for weeks.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock Hey, there's a game on, you two.

They made out better than the Rangers, who lost 3-2 to the Washington Capitals in a shootout.

The two were also spotted holding hands at the “Saturday Night Live” after-party the night before.

Beckinsale, the 45-year-old star of the “Underworld” franchise, and Davidson, 25, first generated whispers of a romance when they flirted at a Golden Globes after-party in January. They were later spotted holding hands after Davidson’s stand-up show in West Hollywood last month.

Beckinsale has continued to deflect speculation about their relationship with her wicked wit on Twitter. But an open-mouth lip-lock in a sports arena is a statement.

Beckinsale, who has a 20-year-old daughter with ex Michael Sheen and was married to director Len Wiseman, said recently of her ideal man, “I like funny.”