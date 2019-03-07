Kate Beckinsale Kisses Off Meme Mocking Her Makeout Sesh With Pete Davidson

Kate Beckinsale on Wednesday gave the puck-you to anyone teasing her for making out with Pete Davidson at a hockey game.

Actress Beckinsale, the 45-year-old “Underworld” star, and Davidson, the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” comedian, seemed to confirm rumors of their relationship by kissing in front of thousands at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Someone made a meme using a picture of the kiss, in which Davidson represents “guys with problems from childhood” and Antoni Porowski, who was sitting next to them, represents “wholesome guys.” Beckinsale commented on the meme on Instagram, appearing to defend her choice in partner.

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” she wrote, the @commentsbycelebs account pointed out.