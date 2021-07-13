“But then the person you’re sharing it with is saying, ‘You have less right to this than I do,’ which is really odd,” the “Underworld” actor revealed.

“I found that, as I’m older, I’m less offended by it. There is something incredibly special and comforting about how much other people loved him, that, sort of the longer it goes on ― lovely,” she said. “It was hard at the very, very beginning because it did feel like you were having this very personal, horrible crisis — and so was everybody else, but you didn’t know them.”