Kate Hudson Adorably Confirms ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Theory About Her Hair

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey attend the premiere of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" in 2003. Getty Images via Getty Images

Kate Hudson proved to be a cut above when she decided to respond directly to a fan’s theory about her character’s hair in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

TikTok user Raven Stone proposed a theory in a now-viral video about the deeper meaning behind Andie Anderson’s hairstyles in the beloved 2003 rom-com.

Advertisement

And it seems after Hudson caught wind of his theory about her locks, she decided that she wouldn’t tease him after he asked her directly to respond to his thoughts.

She posted a duet on TikTok with his theory and eventually gave it an enthusiastic thumbs up.

“I couldn’t help but notice that Andie’s hair is straight for most of the movie. Straight, every single time we see her researching her article,” he noted in the video.

In the film, Andie, a frustrated advice columnist who is sick of writing fluff “how-to” pieces for her magazine, decides to push the boundaries of what she can write and pitches the idea “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” She finds a mark named Benjamin “Ben” Barry (Matthew McConaughey) and then tries to get him to dump her by being overly emotional. The entire time she’s working on her piece — or playing the role of the needy girlfriend — her hair is styled straight.

Advertisement

“But we know that Andie Anderson doesn’t want to be Andie Anderson, ‘how to’ girl. She wants to write about stuff that matters, like politics and current affairs,” Raven Stone, whose entire TikTok is dedicated to analyzing popular movies, said. “Sure enough, every single time her hair is curly, she is vulnerable, her walls are down, she is real. She’s not Andie Anderson, ‘how to’ girl. She is Andie Anderson, writer.”