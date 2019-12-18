Kate Hudson Raises The Bar With Priceless Family Christmas Photo

The actor; boyfriend Danny Fujikawa; sons Bingham Hawn, 8; and Ryder Russell, 15; 1-year-old daughter Rani Rose and two adorable dogs took a festive family snap, which Hudson posted to Instagram Tuesday:

Christmas cheer clearly runs in the family. Hudson’s mom, actor Goldie Hawn, is currently filming “The Christmas Chronicles 2” with her longtime partner Kurt Russell. The two are returning to their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Hudson’s son Bing even made a brief cameo as a kid asking Santa for presents in “The Christmas Chronicles.”