What's Hot

Senators Slam Southwest, Demand Compensation For 'Ruined' Holidays

Drew Barrymore Shares The Most 'Confusing' Part Of Her 2016 Divorce

Diddy Shares First Picture Of Newborn Daughter In Christmas Family Photo

Republican Jewish Group: George Santos 'Deceived Us'

A Woman Began Screaming And Filming Me In A Parking Lot — But That's Not Even The Worst Part

Mexican President Suggests Residents Reject Drug Gang Gifts

George Santos Questioned Dem Challenger's Honesty In Now-Awkward Old Debate Clip

Southwest Under Scrutiny After Wave Of Storm Cancellations

Stephen Greif, 'The Crown' And 'EastEnders' Actor, Dies At 78

Co-Leader Of Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Gets 16 Years In Prison

Cher Recalls Getting Contact High After Visiting Willie Nelson's Smoky Tour Bus

Buffalo Faces More Snow After Deadliest Storm In Decades

Entertainment
Kate Hudsongoldie hawnnepotismkurt russell

Kate Hudson, Famous Nepo Baby, Weighs In On Nepo Baby Debate

The actor, who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, spoke out about the term in a new interview with The Independent.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Kate Hudson weighed in on the nepotism baby debate that’s taken over Hollywood and headlines, especially since New York Magazine declared 2022 “The Year of The Nepo Baby.”

Hudson, who is the daughter of singer Bill Hudson and actor Goldie Hawn (who counts Kurt Russell as her longtime partner), told The Independent in a new interview that she doesn’t “really care” about “the nepotism thing.”

A nepo baby, short for nepotism baby, is a famous figure whose success likely benefited from having famous parents.

“I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood,” Hudson said in the profile published on Saturday.

“People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it. I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood.”

“Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!’” she said. “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is ― if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Kate Hudson, her "Pa" Kurt Russell and mom Goldie Hawn in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 3, 2017.
Kate Hudson, her "Pa" Kurt Russell and mom Goldie Hawn in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 3, 2017.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Hudson’s position is decidedly less defensive than other Hollywood stars, like Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis, who is the daughter of “Psycho” actor Janet Leigh and “Some Like It Hot” star Tony Curtis, said that the “nepo baby” conversation was “designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt.”

“I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work,” the actor wrote on Instagram Friday. “I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community