Kate Hudson, Famous Nepo Baby, Weighs In On Nepo Baby Debate

Kate Hudson weighed in on the nepotism baby debate that’s taken over Hollywood and headlines, especially since New York Magazine declared 2022 “The Year of The Nepo Baby.”

Hudson, who is the daughter of singer Bill Hudson and actor Goldie Hawn (who counts Kurt Russell as her longtime partner), told The Independent in a new interview that she doesn’t “really care” about “the nepotism thing.”

A nepo baby, short for nepotism baby, is a famous figure whose success likely benefited from having famous parents.

“I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood,” Hudson said in the profile published on Saturday.

“People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it. I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood.”

“Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, ‘Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!’” she said. “I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is ― if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

Kate Hudson, her "Pa" Kurt Russell and mom Goldie Hawn in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 3, 2017. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Hudson’s position is decidedly less defensive than other Hollywood stars, like Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis, who is the daughter of “Psycho” actor Janet Leigh and “Some Like It Hot” star Tony Curtis, said that the “nepo baby” conversation was “designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt.”