Kate Hudson Belts Out 'Shallow' During Workout Like Her Pilates Depended On It

Kate Hudson is preparing for the 2019 Oscars on Sunday by channeling “A Star is Born” – all while doing Pilates.

On Friday, the “Mother’s Day” actress shared a video on Instagram of her working out with her trainer while singing “Shallow,” a single from the 2018 film starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“Gearing up for my in-living room Oscar performance,” she wrote before apologizing to songwriters Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson for seemingly missing a few lyrics.

Hudson’s trainer, Nicole Stuart, can be heard in the video attempting to continue their training session as usual, despite the actress’s occasional outburst of singing.

At one point, Stuart finally surrenders to Hudson’s star performance and states while laughing, “this is impossible.”

“I think I hit the note,” Hudson said.

“Why don’t you hit the proper form, and then hit the note,” Stuart replied.

Hudson won’t have much more time to train for her in-living room performance; Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are slated to perform their song “Shallow,” during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. “A Star is Born,” received a total of eight Academy Award nominations.

Stuart also shared the videos of Hudson, who welcomed the birth of her third child in October.