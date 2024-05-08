Entertainmentweddingsandy cohenKate Hudson

Kate Hudson Says There’s 1 Thing Stopping Her From Having A Wedding

“It makes me insane,” Hudson said of her wedding planning struggles.
Kate Hudson is ready to have a party, but she’s not quite sure if she’s ready to plan a wedding.

The “Bride Wars” revealed on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” show on Monday that she’s going to wed her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, “soon,” but there are a few aspects of organizing it all that are holding her up.

“I think we’ll get married soon,” she said. “I just don’t want to plan a wedding, it’s such a bummer.”

Cohen offered up the easiest solution for the actor, telling her to “make someone else plan it.”

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the Los Angeles premiere for the Peacock original series "Poker Face" on Jan. 17, 2023.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

“But I want the party. I love a party,” she said, adding that that aspect of the event is “the only problem.”

“It’s like, if I’m gonna do it again, I want, you know, I want it to be a fun party,” she said. “But yeah. The planning part and everything is so expensive now, it makes me insane.”

“I’ll be like, ‘Just put one flower in a vase.’ They’re like, ‘It’s $50,000,’” Hudson joked.

Hudson has been married once before to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. The two divorced in 2007, and share a son, Ryder Robinson, together.

She has fond memories of the two together, and said that he taught her “what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.”

“Chris completely opened that floodgate for me,” the actor shared during an appearance on “The World’s First Podcast” back in 2023. “No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.”

The Fabletics co-founder was also formerly engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The two also share a son together, named Bingham Bellamy.

Hudson is currently engaged to Fujikawa, whom she began dating in 2016. The two have a daughter named Rani Fujikawa, who was born in 2018.

