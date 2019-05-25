The Facebook account of an artist who turns MAGA hats into hate symbols has been disabled for violating Facebook’s “community guidelines.”

In her “MAGA Hat Collection” Maryland-based artist Kate Kretz refashions the red “Make America Great Again” hats promoted by President Donald Trump and worn by his supporters. She has turned them into a swastika armband and a KKK hood ( entitled “Hate Hood”) as a comment on politics and hate.

@censored My FB account has been disabled for posting my new MAGA hat work, critical of the president and his followers. https://t.co/MHFPbzbMlu pic.twitter.com/7zRrTZRKb9 — Kate Kretz (@kkretz4art) May 14, 2019

“I have been ordering MAGA hats ... and then sewing them back together into traditional symbols of hatred,” she wrote recently on Medium. “The works are meant to both call out wearers who claim the hats to be innocuous, and to sound the alarm that history is repeating itself.”

She said when she recently posted a photo of the swastika armband, it was taken down within days by Facebook, and she was informed that it violated “community guidelines.”

Kretz appealed the decision, and reposted the photo with the caption: “This is not hate speech. This is an art piece addressing hate speech.”

Two days later, on May 9, Facebook froze her account and she has been unable to post anything since then (though images of her artwork can still be accessed through the photo link on her page). She has appealed the decision but hasn’t yet heard from Facebook.

While Facebook was quick to address Kretz’s artwork, it has been slammed for being slow to remove known white nationalist content from its platform. Ironically, Kretz’s work is a criticism of symbols of hate.

Kretz said her Facebook presence is essential to keeping in touch with followers and maintaining her livelihood, as it is with many artists.

“I understand doing things for the greater good,” Kretz told WUSA-TV. “However, I think artists are a big part of Facebook’s content providers, and they owe us a fair hearing.”

Facebook could not immediately be reached by Huffpost for comment. A change.org petition has been launched to convince Facebook to unfreeze Kretz’s account. “It is important for artists who we agree or disagree with to be able to show their work,” the petition states.

Kretz’s artwork — including her “MAGA Hat Collection” — can be seen on her website here.