'SNL's' Elizabeth Warren Has A Medicare-For-All Solution: 'Money Doesn't Exist'

Kate McKinnon’s Elizabeth Warren stumped at an Iowa public school on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open to prove she’s a cool, crafty “mom” with some Medicare for All money issues.

“We’re talking trillions. So when the numbers are this big, they’re just pretend,” Warren soothed. “They ain’t no scrooge McDuck vault somewhere. You want to get red-pilled? Money doesn’t exist.”

She flipped a complicated chart showing funding schemes for the health-care plan: “Here’s the math. Do you understand this? I do. I can explain it to you but you would die.”

One possible source for funds? Taxing the banks. “Duh,” “Elizabeth” explained. “They’re going to pay for it ... all we’ve got to do is convince J.P. Morgan to operate like a non-profit.”

Still her health-care plan is very different than rival Joe Biden’s — because “it exists.”

McKinnon’s Warren said that when Bernie Sanders was talking about the same plan, people thought it was cool and then turned to her to say, “Fix it, Mom!”

“I’ll do it because that’s what moms do,” said McKinnon. “Daddy takes you to see ‘Boogie Nights’ when you’re 10. I provide the long, tender, follow-up explanations about sex and if Mark Wahlberg’s penis is a realistic length.”

“Mom” also had some kindly advice for President Donald Trump and his move to Florida: “Don’t stand too close to an orange tree or somebody might pick your head.”

