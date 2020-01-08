Kate McKinnon On Meeting Beyoncé, Jay-Z At Golden Globes: 'I Blew It'

Kate McKinnon said she totally “blew it” when she met Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

On Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” McKinnon described their table at the awards ceremony as “everything.” Seated around that epic table were DeGeneres, her wife Portia de Rossi, McKinnon, McKinnon’s sister, Carol Burnett, Bey and Jay.

McKinnon, who presented DeGeneres with the second-ever Carol Burnett Award at Sunday’s ceremony, said she was most in awe of the “king and queen of America.”

“My sister and I found out we were going to be at their table and started panicking and making a list of what we can say,” the “Saturday Night Live” star explained. “We live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? ‘Do you use HelloFresh? What kind of milk do you drink?’”

She said that her sister had “balls of steel” and was great with Bey and Jay while she pretended she had something on her pants.

“I blew it,” said the 36-year-old comedian.

When DeGeneres pointed out that McKinnon meets celebrities all the time on her job, McKinnon quipped back, “Not Beyoncé.”

“We all know that’s different,” she said. “We all know.”

