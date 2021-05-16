Kate McKinnon Kills On 'Weekend Update' As A Not-Very-Winning Liz Cheney

Chameleon Kate McKinnon pulled out another killer impersonation on “Saturday Night Live,” this time as a not charming Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

“Cheney” turned up on “SNL” fresh from being bounced from the House GOP leadership for her criticism of Donald Trump and of her colleagues’ defense of the “big lie” that the presidential election was rigged.

“I fell down to hell like Lil Nas X, crashed with the devil, and bounced back up onto MSNBC,” McKinnon’s Cheney quipped to “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost.

“Colin, the Republican Party is changing. I don’t know what happened! I don’t know what I did wrong. Look at me. I am everything a conservative woman is supposed to be: blond, mean.”

But she’s not alone, “Cheney” insisted. There are positively hordes of right-thinking brave Republicans who back her — people like Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Chris Wallace, her dad, Dick Cheney, Ann Romney, Ann’s horses and “Colin Jost — fingers crossed!” said McKinnon. “Five white women, maybe six.”

She’s also “working on” Meghan McCain.

McKinnon called her support the “grand implosion of Trumpism.”

But honestly, she’s perplexed she has largely been deserted by conservatives.

“Conservatives are leaving me high and dry. What more can I do for you people?” she demanded. “I opposed gay marriage even though my own sister is a lez. I even tried to take away protections for gray wolves ... I shoot buffalo in the ass. And I’m not conservative enough?” she demanded.

“Republicans, I’m trying to save you,” she declared. “You’re like horses who won’t leave a burning barn. You’re gonna die.”

Earlier on “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che referred to Cheney getting the boot from her leadership role in the House.

“Wow, yeah, I never thought I’d find myself feeling bad for Liz Cheney—and I was right. I don’t,” he quipped.