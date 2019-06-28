Kate McKinnon Totally Nails Impression Of Marianne Williamson

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson has found a new fan in “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon.

And the author’s bonkers performance during Thursday’s 2020 debate inspired McKinnon to bust out an impersonation of her on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“Gosh, I wish there was an ‘SNL’ show this week,” said McKinnon, before jumping into the role.

“My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it,” said McKinnon as Williamson. “My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon.”

Check out the clip above.