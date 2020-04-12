Kate McKinnon's Ruth Bader Ginsburg Pops Back On 'SNL' With A Wild Workout Video

Kate McKinnon brought one of her most popular characters back to “Saturday Night Live” in the program’s first-ever stay-at-home coronavirus edition: Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a workout video.

Wearing one of her Supreme Court collars and a sweatshirt reading “Super Diva,” the “judge” explains that she’ll be addressing all the major muscle groups: “Abs, gams, tuchus and chicken wings — and critical thinking.”

She shows off her punching bags: “Kavanaugh and Gorsuch,” and lifts two q-tips as weights.

McKinnon’s Ginsburg explains that apparently coronavirus came from a “sick bat.”

“Which makes me wonder,” she adds: “What was Giuliani doing in China?”

Then the judge busts some moves. Check it out in the video above.